Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Duke Royalty Stock Up 1.5 %

DUKE stock opened at GBX 34 ($0.40) on Friday. Duke Royalty has a 12 month low of GBX 27.25 ($0.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 48 ($0.57). The firm has a market cap of £141.96 million and a PE ratio of 566.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 31.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.18, a current ratio of 26.74 and a quick ratio of 25.72.

Duke Royalty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Duke Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Duke Royalty

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

