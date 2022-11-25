Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) were up 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 39,116 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,415,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMRS shares. Roth Capital downgraded Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amyris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amyris from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $630.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Amyris news, Director Frank Kung sold 1,080,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $4,106,568.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,948. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,665,676 shares of company stock worth $10,623,569. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 109.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

