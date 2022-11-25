Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 5,500 ($65.03) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($47.30) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,650 ($66.81) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 4,825 ($57.05) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,137.50 ($60.75).

AHT opened at GBX 5,096 ($60.26) on Friday. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,269 ($38.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,572 ($77.71). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,478.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,200.03. The company has a market capitalization of £22.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,006.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.44.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

