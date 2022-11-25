Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Given New GBX 4,400 Price Target at Barclays

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 4,800 ($56.76) to GBX 4,400 ($52.03) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

ITRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised Intertek Group to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 4,900 ($57.94) to GBX 4,700 ($55.58) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,910.29 ($58.06).

Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 3,999 ($47.29) on Friday. Intertek Group has a one year low of GBX 3,485 ($41.21) and a one year high of GBX 5,824 ($68.87). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,803.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,159.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.86, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,185.79.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

