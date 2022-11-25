Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.91-$3.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.37 billion-$4.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.40 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.75-$0.78 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $295.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Argus downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.86.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.54. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $235.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of -0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $19,232,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,040,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,955,000 after acquiring an additional 92,841 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1,224.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 93,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 86,003 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 10,456.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 83,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

