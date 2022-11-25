AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 1,060.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,312 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,873 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 3.3% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Fortinet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.61.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

