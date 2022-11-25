AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,241 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK opened at $46.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 115.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average is $44.02. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALK. Melius began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.30.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

