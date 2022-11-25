AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) by 415.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,726 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Rackspace Technology worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 7.2% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 36.4% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 2.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 4.6% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 25.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RXT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.14. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

