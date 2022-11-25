AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,083 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,154,201,000 after acquiring an additional 801,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,579,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,937,000 after acquiring an additional 131,147 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,515,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,904,000 after acquiring an additional 48,398 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,068,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,613,000 after acquiring an additional 22,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.14.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $103.95 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $106.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.02 and its 200-day moving average is $79.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.00%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

