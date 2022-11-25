AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 140,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 89,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 592.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 73,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

FR opened at $49.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.91 and a 200 day moving average of $49.50. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.96.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Articles

