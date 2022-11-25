Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,341,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group cut Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities cut Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NDAQ opened at $67.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.06. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $137,424.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $137,424.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,692.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,190. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

