AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 390.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,300 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of LivePerson worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 170.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in LivePerson by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 103,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 36,947 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in LivePerson by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LivePerson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 114,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in LivePerson by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 20,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $10.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $816.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $41.05.

Several research firms have weighed in on LPSN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on LivePerson to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley cut their price objective on LivePerson from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

