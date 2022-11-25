Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,606 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 292 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 570 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 594 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PANW opened at $173.10 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.07 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.62. The firm has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.87, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $208.33 to $213.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,411,670.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 687,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,901,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,477 shares of company stock valued at $37,164,206. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

