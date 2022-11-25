CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Position Increased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in CDW by 18.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in CDW during the second quarter valued at $750,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CDW by 11.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in CDW by 13.0% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 40,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at $373,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

CDW stock opened at $189.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.49. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

