Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 2,254 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 119.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 117.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in TJX Companies by 46.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.42.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $80.54 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $80.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,513 shares of company stock worth $5,718,833 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

