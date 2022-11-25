3,310 Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,533,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,035,000 after buying an additional 3,864,834 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,622,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,977,000 after buying an additional 552,115 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,326,000 after buying an additional 97,657 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Chewy by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after buying an additional 856,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,981,000 after buying an additional 112,753 shares during the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Chewy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chewy to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

CHWY opened at $41.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.98. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of -298.26 and a beta of 0.62. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $70.05.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 85.74% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $1,238,397.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,988.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

