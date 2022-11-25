Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 19,610 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,997 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 19,610 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,414 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 968 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 47,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.16. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

