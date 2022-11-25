Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,736 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,736 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 409.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in CMS Energy by 48.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $60.83 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.16%.

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

