Apollon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $110.23 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $124.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.70 and a 200 day moving average of $106.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

