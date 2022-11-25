Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 792,750 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 60,404 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $26,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,146 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 149,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,107 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 98,474 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares during the last quarter. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LVS stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.73. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $48.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America raised Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

