Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.23% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $44.15 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $39.04 and a 52-week high of $144.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.45.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.