Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 346.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 58 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $242.67 to $244.33 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.86.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $173.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.87, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.62. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.07 and a 52-week high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total transaction of $6,932,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,491,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total value of $6,932,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,491,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at $327,371,794.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,477 shares of company stock valued at $37,164,206. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

