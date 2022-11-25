Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,125 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 76,498 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,756 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,066 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,468,000 after purchasing an additional 33,606 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Argus cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.76.

LUV opened at $38.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

