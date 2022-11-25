Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 129,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 33,189 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 32,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 19,613 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average is $42.41. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 235.07% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 55.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.