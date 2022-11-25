O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,902 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,902 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 56,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,039.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 120,318 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Stock Performance

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

NYSE SKM opened at $20.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $48.47.

(Get Rating)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

See Also

