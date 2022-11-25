AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 7,185 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,185 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,874,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $386.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $333.00 and its 200-day moving average is $322.93. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.19.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 31,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $796,231.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 486,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,213,034.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 31,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $796,231.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 486,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,213,034.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,269,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,194,796 shares of company stock valued at $101,848,807 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

