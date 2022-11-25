Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 3,873 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,802,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,798 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,779,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,729 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,562,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $620,578,000 after purchasing an additional 49,622 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,677,000 after purchasing an additional 47,413 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,016,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,939,000 after purchasing an additional 53,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,569. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $2,014,508.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,569. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total transaction of $645,283.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,966.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,967 shares of company stock worth $34,577,900 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

MSI opened at $266.00 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.64. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSI. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

