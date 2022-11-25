AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 27,850 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,850 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $301.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.09. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

