AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,291 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,291 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $91.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.55 and its 200-day moving average is $75.22. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

