Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 104.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,895 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Merit Medical Systems worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMSI. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 712,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,647,000 after purchasing an additional 232,211 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 140,933 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 725,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,232,000 after purchasing an additional 88,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,801,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $385,940,000 after purchasing an additional 64,089 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,398,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $558,652,000 after purchasing an additional 63,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $71.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.19, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $72.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMSI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

