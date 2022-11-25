Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 20,882 Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.50% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JVAL. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 436,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 46,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,136,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $16,164,000.

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

JVAL stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $39.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.18.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.