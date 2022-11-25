Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,143 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 680.5% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at about $82,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DSI stock opened at $75.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $93.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.54 and its 200 day moving average is $73.78.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.