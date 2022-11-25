Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:NOCT) Stock Position Increased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:NOCT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 4.58% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

NOCT stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $33.69 and a 52 week high of $40.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.17.

