Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 38,823 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 262.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,823 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $50.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.99.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

