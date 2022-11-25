AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 447.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,312 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Arcosa worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arcosa by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arcosa by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Arcosa by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $289,104.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $289,104.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gail M. Peck sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $499,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,129.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arcosa Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACA shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Arcosa to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of ACA opened at $58.87 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $65.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average is $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.52.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $603.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

