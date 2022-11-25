Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 1,312 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 49,535.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,640,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 466,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,212,000 after purchasing an additional 196,903 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 85,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,699,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of XAR stock opened at $109.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.01. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.37 and a fifty-two week high of $127.90.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.