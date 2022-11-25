Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 684 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,616,000. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 94,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SPYG opened at $54.17 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.50.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

