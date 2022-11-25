Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,633,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on WSM. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.44.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $123.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $211.28.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 83.08% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.91%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

