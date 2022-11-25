BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,248 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKU. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in BankUnited by 41.0% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 43,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BankUnited by 165.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 1.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,681,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,390,000 after buying an additional 39,246 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in BankUnited by 63.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 13,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKU. StockNews.com began coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut their target price on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

In related news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $167,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,729 shares in the company, valued at $362,502.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $36.47 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.54 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.21.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. BankUnited had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

