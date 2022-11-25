Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,180,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $44.41 on Friday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $39.52 and a 52 week high of $62.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.80 and a 200 day moving average of $45.07.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

