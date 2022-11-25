Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Diageo were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 45.3% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V increased its position in shares of Diageo by 41.7% in the second quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.02) to GBX 3,350 ($39.61) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($52.03) to GBX 4,550 ($53.80) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Erste Group Bank cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($59.60) to GBX 5,430 ($64.21) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,198.75.

NYSE:DEO opened at $183.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.17 and its 200-day moving average is $177.16. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $223.14.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

