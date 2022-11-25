AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 4,632 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.9% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 55.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 21.8% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in ServiceNow by 7.0% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $409.37 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $679.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.09. The company has a market capitalization of $82.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.51, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.26.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares in the company, valued at $787,368.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.03, for a total transaction of $302,037.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $17,889.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,510 shares of company stock valued at $9,194,284. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

