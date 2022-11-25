AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 662.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,002 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 543.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,238,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,173 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.9% in the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,197,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,850,000 after acquiring an additional 569,859 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,580,000 after acquiring an additional 452,809 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,038,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,017,000 after acquiring an additional 332,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth $20,130,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $78.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.76. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $82.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.95.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $1,528,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,527,511 shares in the company, valued at $193,101,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $12,545,800 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.