Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,656 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 105.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 34,231 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 611,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 203,911 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.77.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.