AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,291 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 27.2% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,343,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,574,000 after purchasing an additional 287,138 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 124.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.7% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $103.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.69. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $104.42. The company has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,920.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $3,540,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,491.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,276 shares of company stock worth $14,041,522 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

