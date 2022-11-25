AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 18,448 Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,448 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of MillerKnoll worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in MillerKnoll during the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,666,000. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 38,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MLKN stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.84. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.53. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Insider Activity at MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Andrea Owen acquired 60,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,023,029.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,899.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

MillerKnoll Profile

(Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.