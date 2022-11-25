AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of H. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $233,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 155.8% during the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 55,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 33,614 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $546,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $993,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 5,351.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 37,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 36,928 shares during the period. 46.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

H stock opened at $96.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.29 and a beta of 1.37. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $108.10.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $3,925,855.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 436,951 shares in the company, valued at $39,509,109.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

