Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,904 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,087 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in GSK were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 83,590 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 19,791 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in GSK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,490 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 116,384 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 39,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE GSK opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67. GSK plc has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $46.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.07.

GSK Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Oddo Bhf upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group downgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,550 ($18.33) to GBX 1,650 ($19.51) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,608.33.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.