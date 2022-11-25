AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,365 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Align Technology by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 41.2% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 163,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,650,000 after purchasing an additional 47,669 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 59.7% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,077,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $196.28 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $688.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.51 and a 200 day moving average of $243.37.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALGN. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

