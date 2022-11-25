Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.62 Million Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FXI stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.91. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $39.93.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

